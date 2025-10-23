Entries in the passport booklet are only possible in the state language: the Rada approved changes

Entries in the passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of a passport booklet are made exclusively in the state language. The Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant draft resolution No.13369 as a whole, the VR reported, writes UNN.

Details

The amendments made to the resolution on the provisions on the passport of a citizen of Ukraine and on the passport of a citizen of Ukraine for travel abroad" dated June 26, 1992, No. 2503-XII provide that:

entries in the passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of a passport booklet are made in the state language;

the provision on the passport of a citizen of Ukraine for travel abroad is recognized as having lost its validity.

Recall

From January 1, 2025, the cost of processing biometric documents in Ukraine has changed. An ID card costs from UAH 558, and a foreign passport - from UAH 1042.