Entries in the passport booklet are only possible in the state language: the Rada approved changes
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft resolution No. 13369, according to which entries in the passport booklet are made exclusively in the state language. Also, the provision on the foreign passport was recognized as invalid.
Entries in the passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of a passport booklet are made exclusively in the state language. The Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant draft resolution No.13369 as a whole, the VR reported, writes UNN.
Details
The amendments made to the resolution on the provisions on the passport of a citizen of Ukraine and on the passport of a citizen of Ukraine for travel abroad" dated June 26, 1992, No. 2503-XII provide that:
- entries in the passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of a passport
booklet are made in the state language;
- the provision on the passport of a citizen of Ukraine
for travel abroad is recognized as having lost its validity.
Recall
From January 1, 2025, the cost of processing biometric documents in Ukraine has changed. An ID card costs from UAH 558, and a foreign passport - from UAH 1042.