Enter Air plane made an emergency landing at Krakow-Balice airport: details

Photo: RMF24

On Sunday, September 14, an Enter Air plane skidded off the runway during landing at Poland's Krakow-Balice airport. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

According to Polish media, the plane stopped on the grass next to the runway. No passengers were injured, as they were successfully evacuated.

Emergency services are also working at the scene. Due to this incident, the airspace over the airport was closed, and all flights were temporarily suspended.

Reference

John Paul II International Airport Krakow-Balice is located 11 km west of the center of Krakow, next to the 8th Air Base of the Polish Air Force, and jointly operates a concrete runway 2550 meters long and 60 meters wide.

The airport is the second largest in Poland after Warsaw-Chopin Airport in terms of both passenger traffic and air traffic.

Recall

