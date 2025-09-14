Enter Air plane made an emergency landing at Krakow-Balice airport: details

$41.310.00
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
September 13, 02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
September 13, 10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Enemy strike on Kostiantynivka: number of dead and wounded increased September 14, 05:23 AM
Musk called for a change of the British government at a large rally in London September 14, 07:52 AM
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table 09:45 AM
Will mobile internet be switched off during drone attacks: clarification from the General Staff 10:26 AM
Stubb and Johnson exchanged sharp remarks at a conference in Kyiv 12:59 PM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films September 13, 07:00 AM
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors September 12, 05:22 PM
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network September 12, 03:32 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day September 12, 02:30 PM
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones? September 12, 02:26 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
France
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table 09:45 AM
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation September 13, 02:46 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend September 12, 02:01 PM
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship September 11, 02:57 PM
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings September 11, 11:11 AM
Bild
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Enter Air plane made an emergency landing at Krakow-Balice airport: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

An Enter Air plane skidded off the runway during landing at Poland's Krakow-Balice airport.

Enter Air plane made an emergency landing at Krakow-Balice airport: details
Photo: RMF24

On Sunday, September 14, an Enter Air plane skidded off the runway during landing at Poland's Krakow-Balice airport. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

According to Polish media, the plane stopped on the grass next to the runway. No passengers were injured, as they were successfully evacuated.

Emergency services are also working at the scene. Due to this incident, the airspace over the airport was closed, and all flights were temporarily suspended.

Reference

John Paul II International Airport Krakow-Balice is located 11 km west of the center of Krakow, next to the 8th Air Base of the Polish Air Force, and jointly operates a concrete runway 2550 meters long and 60 meters wide.

The airport is the second largest in Poland after Warsaw-Chopin Airport in terms of both passenger traffic and air traffic.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Yevhen Ustimenko

