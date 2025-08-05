English apartment became an auction sensation: in two days, the price soared from £1 to £73,000

$41.790.03
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
August 5, 02:18 PM • 44478 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 107442 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
August 5, 10:48 AM • 69583 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 134607 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 61186 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 47091 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 41652 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 123602 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
August 4, 03:11 PM • 135155 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Budanov: "If an intelligence officer needs to have sex with a prostitute for the sake of the mission – I see no problem with that"
Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine worth $500 million - NATO
Zelenskyy announced five important changes in the Defense Forces: what it's about
Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the war
In Odesa region, a man shot a police officer during a document check: he faces life imprisonment
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
04:09 PM • 45539 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Kharkiv
Rome
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn son
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
The New York Times
Pistol

English apartment became an auction sensation: in two days, the price soared from £1 to £73,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

The two-bedroom apartment "Sea Breeze" in Paignton, put up for auction for £1, was sold for £73,000. Despite its dilapidated condition, the property has the potential to generate up to £35,000 in annual income.

A two-bedroom apartment on the English Riviera, put up for auction for a symbolic £1, was sold for 73 thousand after a real bidding war. Despite its dilapidated state, "Sea Breeze" in Paignton has great potential and can bring in up to £35,000 in annual income, writes DailyMail, reports UNN.

Details

As stated, the two-bedroom apartment in Paignton, Devon, aptly named "Sea Breeze," was put up for auction in July for just £1. The dilapidated apartment, located just a minute from the town's famous promenade, attracted a lot of attention, as the initial price was less than the cost of an ice cream cone.

Over the two days the lot was listed on the Paul Fosh Auctions house in South Wales, it received ninety bids from 15 separate participants.

"Sea Breeze" inside looks like a construction site and has no furniture, as it is in the final stages of renovation. Despite its dilapidated state, the apartment has the potential to be transformed into a comfortable seaside dwelling.

According to Paul Fosh Auctions representative Sean Roper, the apartment, after a full renovation, can bring in a significant income.

"For both serviced accommodation and holiday rentals, a well-furnished, high-standard apartment in Paignton could well command rental income of around £35,000 per annum for short-term lets. If long-term rental is considered with the property renovated to a similar high standard, monthly rental income would be between £900 and £1,000 per month."

- he said.

"It needs to be stripped back and painted before it can be enjoyed, rented out or sold on the open market. This is a great opportunity for an investor who won't break the bank in terms of the cost of completing the apartment's renovation," Roper added.

Recall

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is installing an innovative swimming pool with a movable floor worth £500,000 at his country estate. The modernization is taking place in a listed building, sparking debate.

Pope Leo XIV's childhood home sold in Chicago suburb

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldReal Estate
United Kingdom