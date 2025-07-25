Energy regulator increased evening price caps in the electricity market by 1.6 times

$41.770.01
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:49 PM
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Exclusive
02:19 PM
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
11:31 AM
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
10:08 AM
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
09:34 AM
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
July 25, 07:59 AM
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as head of the cybersecurity center - July 25, 05:55 AM
In occupied Donetsk, a hit on a Russian army location is reported: what is known - July 25, 05:59 AM
Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - police - July 25, 06:08 AM
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses - 09:04 AM
Director and serviceman Yaroslav Hrubych lost an arm at the front - 11:50 AM
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative? - 02:49 PM
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
01:59 PM
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses - 09:04 AM
Constitutional order must be restored - July 24, 07:02 PM
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entails - July 24, 05:41 PM
Oleh Syniehubov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Keith Kellogg
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media - July 22, 04:54 PM
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closed - July 19, 07:54 AM
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend - July 18, 06:06 PM
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere - July 18, 12:24 PM
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert - July 17, 05:00 PM
Su-34
Dassault Mirage 2000
An-178
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Energy regulator increased evening price caps in the electricity market by 1.6 times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities has increased the price caps in the electricity market from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM. The decision will come into effect on July 31, 2025, setting prices up to UAH 15,000/MWh in the day-ahead market and intraday market, and up to UAH 16,000/MWh in the balancing market.

Energy regulator increased evening price caps in the electricity market by 1.6 times

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP) has increased the marginal prices in the electricity market by 1.6 times from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, UNN reports with reference to the regulator.

Details

The energy regulator adopted the corresponding decision at a meeting on July 25, and it will come into force on July 31 of this year.

According to the resolution on marginal prices, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, they are set in the "day-ahead" and intraday markets at 15,000.00 UAH/MWh (currently 9,000 UAH/MWh), and in the balancing market at 16,000 UAH/MWh (currently 10,000 UAH/MWh).

In all other time intervals, price caps remain at the current level. In the "day-ahead" and intraday markets:

  • maximum marginal prices from 00:00 to 07:00, from 11:00 to 17:00 – 5,600.00 UAH/MWh;
    • from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 – 6,900.00 UAH/MWh.

      In the balancing market:

      • maximum marginal prices from 00:00 to 07:00 – 6,600.00 UAH/MWh;
        • from 07:00 to 17:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 – 8,250.00 UAH/MWh.

          Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPP - 7/24/25, 11:03 AM

           The resolution states that the purpose of its adoption is, in particular, to ensure import parity to create conditions for attracting the maximum volume of commercial electricity imports and uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers.

          Andrian Prokip, head of energy programs at the NGO "Ukrainian Institute for the Future," wrote on Facebook that this process is inevitable.

          The energy system has not yet fully recovered after massive shelling. Our own capacities are not always sufficient, and it is quite natural that during periods of high demand, we are import-dependent. Over the past two weeks, we have observed a noticeable increase in electricity imports during evening peak hours: consumption is growing due to the heat, and some generation, in particular some nuclear power units, are undergoing repairs to operate at full capacity in winter. Therefore, the power deficit has deepened, and imports play a more significant role in balancing the energy system without consumer outages.

          - he explained.

          Prokip noted that it is expected that the topic of revising price caps will once again actualize speculation about the price level and their potential for growth.

          But in the current conditions, to say that the price will change proportionally to the increase in price caps is manipulation. It is enough to look at the price charts for the day-ahead market (DAM) and intraday market (IDM) to understand that the increase in price caps will not lead to the same price increase – hourly prices rarely reached the price ceiling in recent weeks. For example, the hourly price chart for DAM on 22.07 confirms this.

          - wrote Prokip.

          According to him, the revision of price caps primarily strengthens the reliability of electricity supply in conditions of power deficit, and does not mean a sustained increase in market prices.

          In conditions of import dependence, often electricity imports will be the decisive factor in price formation. And one should not expect a significant decrease in prices in conditions of power deficit either.

          - Prokip noted.

          The government has increased the electricity tariff for the population - Ministry of Energy - 5/31/24, 5:13 PM

          Anna Murashko

          Anna Murashko

          SocietyEconomy
          Ukraine
