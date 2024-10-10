Energy Ministry: power system is balanced, due to shelling and hostilities there were power outages in 2 regions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 22852 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 93297 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160110 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134104 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140970 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138002 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178820 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111959 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170053 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104686 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138836 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138468 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 81241 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106540 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108703 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160110 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178820 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170053 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197499 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186553 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138468 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138836 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145345 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136831 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153823 views
Energy Ministry: power system is balanced, due to shelling and hostilities there were power outages in 2 regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14198 views

Energoatom has completed the repair campaign and prepared all 9 NPP units under its control for the winter. The power system remains balanced, but there were blackouts in two regions due to shelling.

The power system is balanced, Energoatom has prepared all 9 nuclear power units under Ukrainian control for winter, taking one more unit out of repair. Due to shelling and hostilities over the past day, there were power outages in two regions. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Details

"Yesterday, on October 9, 11 days ahead of schedule, Energoatom took another power unit of one of its nuclear power plants out of scheduled preventive maintenance. Energoatom has successfully completed the 2024 repair campaign and prepared all 9 power units under the control of Ukraine for winter operation," the Ministry of Energy said.

The repair campaign at the NPP has been completed: Energoatom connects another power unit to the grid09.10.24, 18:05 • 12253 views

"The power system remains balanced. However, constant hostile attacks lead to damage that complicates its operation. We urge you to continue to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours, especially during the evening load period from 17:00 to 22:00," the ministry said.

Shelling

"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions," the Energy Ministry said.

Networks status

Southern region: due to technological reasons, substation equipment and household consumers were cut off from power. 

Central region: due to technological failures, an overhead line was turned off twice, which led to a decrease in the voltage of power facilities. 

Power outages

As of the morning, 515 settlements remain partially or completely without power due to the fighting and technical violations.

Over the past day, power engineers restored power to 8385 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.30 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 2,295 MWh with a capacity of 601 MW.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

