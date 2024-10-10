Energy Ministry: power system is balanced, due to shelling and hostilities there were power outages in 2 regions

The power system is balanced, Energoatom has prepared all 9 nuclear power units under Ukrainian control for winter, taking one more unit out of repair. Due to shelling and hostilities over the past day, there were power outages in two regions. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Details

"Yesterday, on October 9, 11 days ahead of schedule, Energoatom took another power unit of one of its nuclear power plants out of scheduled preventive maintenance. Energoatom has successfully completed the 2024 repair campaign and prepared all 9 power units under the control of Ukraine for winter operation," the Ministry of Energy said.

"The power system remains balanced. However, constant hostile attacks lead to damage that complicates its operation. We urge you to continue to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours, especially during the evening load period from 17:00 to 22:00," the ministry said.

Shelling

"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions," the Energy Ministry said.

Networks status

Southern region: due to technological reasons, substation equipment and household consumers were cut off from power.

Central region: due to technological failures, an overhead line was turned off twice, which led to a decrease in the voltage of power facilities.

Power outages

As of the morning, 515 settlements remain partially or completely without power due to the fighting and technical violations.

Over the past day, power engineers restored power to 8385 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.30 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 2,295 MWh with a capacity of 601 MW.