The repair campaign at the NPP has been completed: Energoatom connects another power unit to the grid

On Wednesday, October 9, Energoatom successfully completed the 2024 repair campaign at NPPs and connected another power unit of one of the domestic NPPs to the grid . Its capacity is currently being ramped up, Energoatom said, UNN reports.

Details

The agency emphasizes that this year's repair campaign was of strategic importance, as nuclear power plants remain the main source of uninterrupted power supply in the country, providing most of the total electricity production in Ukraine.

This year, Russians have significantly increased the intensity of shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

Thus, 9 Energoatom power units operating in the territory controlled by Ukraine are ready to operate in the autumn and winter period. All planned maintenance activities at the power units were completed ahead of schedule, including the key stage of reloading the power units with fresh nuclear fuel - said Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin.

The agency emphasized that the scheduled preventive maintenance was completed ahead of schedule, which is an important achievement in ensuring stable energy supply during the autumn and winter period.

Recall

The report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine indicated that in winter Ukrainians can expect power outages from 4 to 18 hours a day, and some regions may be left without heating.