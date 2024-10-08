This year, Russians have significantly increased the intensity of shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

In 2024, the intensity of enemy shelling of civilian energy facilities significantly exceeds the number of attacks on energy infrastructure in the previous years of the war . This was stated by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

This year alone, the Russians have used more than a thousand weapons - drones and missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles. The total loss of Ukraine's energy capacities as a result of this year's attacks exceeds 9 GW, which would be enough to provide electricity to four EU countries - the Ministry of Energy said.

It is noted that even in the absence of massive shelling, attacks on the country's energy system do not stop. Every day, Russians attack facilities in Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions.

Despite the fact that the attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector were the largest in the world, and no other energy system has ever seen the destruction caused to it, the situation in the Ukrainian energy system remains under control - the ministry assures.

The report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine indicated that in winter Ukrainians can expect power outages from 4 to 18 hours a day, and some regions may be left without heating.