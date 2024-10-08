This year, Russians have significantly increased the intensity of shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
February 28, 05:55 PM

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
February 28, 06:08 PM

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump
February 28, 07:23 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Actual
This year, Russians have significantly increased the intensity of shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

This year, Russians have significantly increased the intensity of shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

In 2024, Russia used more than 1,000 munitions against Ukraine's energy facilities. The loss of energy capacity exceeds 9 GW, which is equivalent to the electricity supply of four EU countries.

In 2024, the intensity of enemy shelling of civilian energy facilities significantly exceeds the number of attacks on energy infrastructure in the previous years of the war  . This was stated by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

This year alone, the Russians have used more than a thousand weapons - drones and missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles. The total loss of Ukraine's energy capacities as a result of this year's attacks exceeds 9 GW, which would be enough to provide electricity to four EU countries

- the Ministry of Energy said.

It is noted that even  in the absence of massive shelling, attacks on the country's energy system do not stop. Every day, Russians attack facilities in Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions. 

Despite the fact that the attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector were the largest in the world, and no other energy system has ever seen the destruction caused to it, the situation in the Ukrainian energy system remains under control

- the ministry assures. 

Recall

The report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine indicated that in winter Ukrainians can expect power outages from 4 to 18 hours a day, and some regions may be left without heating. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising