Energy Minister discusses protection of Ukraine's energy system with EU Ambassador

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121383 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124540 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203333 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156235 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154258 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200748 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112502 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189183 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105148 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 57185 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 68019 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 40052 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 97715 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 76651 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203329 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200745 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189180 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215803 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203744 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26495 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150981 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150177 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154202 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145085 views
Energy Minister discusses protection of Ukraine's energy system with EU Ambassador

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20954 views

Herman Halushchenko met with Katarina Mathernova to discuss EU assistance in countering Russian attacks on the energy sector. The parties considered ways to strengthen the protection of facilities and stabilize the energy system.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko met with EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova to discuss European assistance to Kyiv in countering Russian shelling of energy infrastructure. This was stated by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

The main topic of the meeting was countering Russian terrorist attacks on Ukraine's energy sector. The parties discussed ways to strengthen the protection of energy facilities and ensure the stability of the energy system in the face of massive attacks.

Yesterday, we experienced one of the most massive attacks on our energy infrastructure. It is obvious that the enemy is determined to disrupt winterization and plunge Ukrainians into darkness. But our specialists are promptly eliminating the consequences of the shelling, and I hope that over the next few days we will be able to reduce the deficit in the system

- noted Herman Galushchenko.

The Minister also emphasized that against the backdrop of Russia's constant energy terror, the most important aspects in cooperation with European partners are strengthening the protection of energy facilities, increasing financial support for Ukraine's electricity transmission infrastructure and developing distributed generation. 

The parties also discussed deepening cooperation within the Ukraine Investment Facility (UIF) program, which is part of the Ukraine Facility plan, and ways to find additional funding.

Recall

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson has called for more aid to Ukraine to restore the energy system. She outlined 6 key areas of support to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the winter.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyNews of the World

