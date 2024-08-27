Energy Minister discusses protection of Ukraine's energy system with EU Ambassador

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko met with EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova to discuss European assistance to Kyiv in countering Russian shelling of energy infrastructure. This was stated by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

The main topic of the meeting was countering Russian terrorist attacks on Ukraine's energy sector. The parties discussed ways to strengthen the protection of energy facilities and ensure the stability of the energy system in the face of massive attacks.

Yesterday, we experienced one of the most massive attacks on our energy infrastructure. It is obvious that the enemy is determined to disrupt winterization and plunge Ukrainians into darkness. But our specialists are promptly eliminating the consequences of the shelling, and I hope that over the next few days we will be able to reduce the deficit in the system - noted Herman Galushchenko.

The Minister also emphasized that against the backdrop of Russia's constant energy terror, the most important aspects in cooperation with European partners are strengthening the protection of energy facilities, increasing financial support for Ukraine's electricity transmission infrastructure and developing distributed generation.

The parties also discussed deepening cooperation within the Ukraine Investment Facility (UIF) program, which is part of the Ukraine Facility plan, and ways to find additional funding.

Recall

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson has called for more aid to Ukraine to restore the energy system. She outlined 6 key areas of support to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the winter.