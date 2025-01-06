Energy deficit in Transnistria reaches about 30%: there is a risk of a complete breakdown of the energy system

In Transnistria, there is about a 30% shortage of electricity. According to the Moldovan Ministry of Energy, there is a serious risk of a complete failure of the power system due to overload. This was stated by the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Energy of Moldova Constantin Borosan, according to Newsmaker, UNN reports.

Details

The electricity deficit is already about 30% of the required consumption, or 65 MW.

"The load reaches 219 MW, while the maximum production of MDES and Dubasari HPP is only 154 MW. This power shortage on the Left Bank of the Dniester is managed by disconnecting consumers, street lighting, water supply systems, industrial zones, agricultural processing plants, etc. If enough consumers are not turned off, there is a risk of a complete system failure, as the distribution networks on the Left Bank are overloaded," he warned.

Borosan said that in December 2024, the Ministry of Energy offered Tiraspol Transgaz an alternative in the event of a cessation of Russian gas supplies - to purchase gas on the Romanian exchange, a mechanism for purchasing natural gas on regional markets. In addition, MDRES was offered to convert gas purchased by Energocom into electricity.

On January 2, Moldovagaz and Energocom offered Tiraspoltransgaz a mechanism for purchasing natural gas on regional markets.

"To date, we have not received any response to these proposals. And Tiraspoltransgaz refused to cooperate on the same day, January 2," the official said.

Recall

On January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped transit of Russian gas through its territory. Moldova introduced a 60-day state of emergency in the energy sector due to a possible crisis in Transnistria.