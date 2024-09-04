Energoatom denies information about the accident at the South Ukrainian NPP

NNEGC Energoatom stated that there were no accidents at South Ukraine NPP that could have interfered with the operation of the power unit. The agency also emphasizes that the incident is not related to the repair campaign. UNN writes about this with reference to the statement of Energoatom.

Details

Thus, the company denied the information about the accident at the South Ukrainian NPP.

A defect was detected in the operation of one of the plant's power units, after which it was unloaded by 33% of its rated capacity in accordance with the regulations due to the presence of the defect - The power engineers explained.

Energoatom emphasizes that the remark will be eliminated after Ukrenergo specialists repair the damaged lines and ensure the possibility of electricity supply.

This event is not related to the repair campaign. This situation arose as a result of complex transient modes that occurred due to hostile shelling of Ukrenergo's infrastructure and were accompanied by significant fluctuations in the parameters of the grid (frequency, voltage, current) to which the power units were connected, with the disconnection of the power units from the grid - the company emphasizes.

Energy experts urged that only official sources of information should be trusted.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 4, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that a 600 MW power unit at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant had failed, which led Ukrenergo to introduce two additional blackouts.

In addition, Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Center for Energy Research, previously spoke about the problems at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant .