Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: there are casualties and wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy's guided aerial bomb attack on Rivnopil, a 63-year-old man was killed, and another person suffered a concussion. Over the past day, the occupiers launched 663 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
One person was killed and another injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Huliaipole community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, the Russians struck Rivnopil with guided aerial bombs.
A 63-year-old man died. Another victim suffered a concussion
He also said that over the past day, the occupiers launched 663 attacks on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
According to the head of the OVA, 12 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure facilities were received, while no civilians were injured.
Recall
On the night of Wednesday, October 22, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. 13 people were injured.
Occupiers attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in Zaporizhzhia, one injured23.10.25, 21:49 • 4861 view