Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: there are casualties and wounded

One person was killed and another injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Huliaipole community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians struck Rivnopil with guided aerial bombs.

A 63-year-old man died. Another victim suffered a concussion - Fedorov noted.

He also said that over the past day, the occupiers launched 663 attacks on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to the head of the OVA, 12 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure facilities were received, while no civilians were injured.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, October 22, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. 13 people were injured.

Occupiers attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in Zaporizhzhia, one injured