Enemy strikes again in Kherson: a woman is wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A 29-year-old woman is wounded as a result of repeated Russian shelling in Kherson
Today, on January 23, the Russian military shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson once again. One person was injured as a result of the attack. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
Russians are shelling the Korabelny district of Kherson once again today. A 29-year-old woman was injured in another shelling
As noted, the victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury and an arm injury.
Earlier it was reported that as a result of hostile shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson , man was killed.