Enemy strikes again in Kherson: a woman is wounded

Today, on January 23, the Russian military shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson once again. One person was injured as a result of the attack. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury and an arm injury.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of hostile shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson , man was killed.