Enemy shells two communities with artillery in Mykolaiv region, no casualties

In Mykolaiv region , Russian troops shelled two communities over the past day, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday, June 12, at 14:27, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday, on June 12, at 19:36, the enemy shelled Kutsurubska community with artillery. There were no casualties.

Hostile shelling damaged 2 houses and a car in Mykolaiv region