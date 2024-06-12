Hostile shelling damaged 2 houses and a car in Mykolaiv region

Over the past day, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv region twice, damaging two private houses and one car. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to district military administrations, in Mykolaiv region

On June 11, at 13:23, enemy artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In addition, yesterday at 19:55, the occupiers attacked the village of Solonchaky in the Kutsurub community with two FPV kamikaze drones. As a result, two private houses and one car were damaged. However, there were no casualties here either.

