the russian federation shelled Nikolayevshchina three times: fires and damage are recorded, but without victims

In the Mykolaiv region on June 10, enemy attacks were recorded, which led to fires and damage to outbuildings and private houses. Fortunately, there were no injuries. This is reported by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to the regional military administrations and the state emergency service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region, in the Mykolaiv region on June 10 at 07:13, the village of Dmitrovka of the Kutsurub community was subjected to enemy artillery attacks. Consequently, as a result of this, a fire broke out on the territory of the farm, which was liquidated. An outbuilding was damaged. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Later, at 15: 30, enemy artillery attacks were recorded on the water area of the Ochakovo community. There were no injuries here either.

In addition, on June 10, at 18:49, the invaders launched a rocket attack on the Gorokhovskaya community. There was a fire on an outbuilding and dry grass, which was eliminated. However, the blast wave and debris damaged four private households and one car. It is noted that there were no injuries.

