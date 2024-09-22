Enemy shells mine in Donetsk region: two workers killed

The enemy struck at the territory of a mine in Donetsk region. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

"The shelling of the mine caused a fire, and no combustion products entered the mine," the ministry said.

According to the agency, 371 workers were in the mine at the time of the incident, and all were brought to the surface. The fire has been extinguished.

At the same time, as a result of the inspection of the buildings, two employees were found dead, and another victim was taken to the hospital.

Russian shelling killed three civilians in Donetsk region