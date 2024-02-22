Enemy shells community with MLRS in Mykolaiv region, one wounded

On the night of February 22, at 05:20, Russians fired a multiple rocket launcher system at the village of Lymani in the Halytsynivka community. According to preliminary information, one person was injured - medical aid was provided on the spot. One residential building was destroyed and several nearby buildings were damaged. The fire was promptly extinguished. This was reported by the head of the OVA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

In addition, on February 21, at 14:40, the enemy sent an FPV drone at Dmytrivka village of Kutsurubska community. A private car was damaged. There were no casualties

Also yesterday at 16:10, 23:11 hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the water area and at 20:49 in the city of Ochakiv of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

