Enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia: 61-year-old man killed, there are wounded

A 61-year-old man died as a result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

Also, according to him, four more people were injured. At the same time, the number of victims of the attack may increase

There are people under the rubble. There are wounded - Fedorov wrote.

He also added that a training institution was under attack by the Russians. Later, Fedorov clarified that the Russians targeted private houses, multi-story buildings, educational institutions and infrastructure facilities.

Let us remind you

In the evening of Thursday, May 1, the Russian army launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Previously, one wounded person was reported.

Airstrike on Kostyantynivka: occupiers damaged a business and cars