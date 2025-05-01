Enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia: 61-year-old man killed, there are wounded
A 61-year-old man was killed and four others were injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Private houses, educational institutions and infrastructure facilities came under attack.
A 61-year-old man died as a result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.
Also, according to him, four more people were injured. At the same time, the number of victims of the attack may increase
There are people under the rubble. There are wounded
He also added that a training institution was under attack by the Russians. Later, Fedorov clarified that the Russians targeted private houses, multi-story buildings, educational institutions and infrastructure facilities.
In the evening of Thursday, May 1, the Russian army launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Previously, one wounded person was reported.
