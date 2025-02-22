Enemy losses per day: Defenders destroyed 1140 invaders

The occupiers lost 1140 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the occupiers for the period from 24.02.22 to 22.02.25:

- Personnel: 866 000 (+1140).

- Tanks: 10161 (+15).

- Armored combat vehicles: 21139 (+9).

- Artillery systems: 23528 (+66).

- RSVP: 1295.

- Air defense means: 1080.

- Airplanes: 370.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 26311 (+155).

- Cruise missiles: 3064.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 38243 (+139).

- Special equipment: 3754 (+1).

