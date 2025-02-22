Enemy losses per day: Defenders destroyed 1140 invaders
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops eliminated 1140 occupants over the last day. Moreover, 15 tanks, 66 artillery systems and 155 enemy UAVs were destroyed.
The occupiers lost 1140 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Combat losses of the occupiers for the period from 24.02.22 to 22.02.25:
- Personnel: 866 000 (+1140).
- Tanks: 10161 (+15).
- Armored combat vehicles: 21139 (+9).
- Artillery systems: 23528 (+66).
- RSVP: 1295.
- Air defense means: 1080.
- Airplanes: 370.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 26311 (+155).
- Cruise missiles: 3064.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 38243 (+139).
- Special equipment: 3754 (+1).
