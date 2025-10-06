Enemy losses: over a thousand soldiers and 38 cruise missiles will no longer help the Russians

On October 5, Russian troops lost 1,090 soldiers and 38 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.10.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,116,340 (+1,090) killed

tanks ‒ 11,235 (+5)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,313 (+14)

artillery systems ‒ 33,464 (+18)

MLRS ‒ 1,516 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1,223 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 427 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 67,226 (+363)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,841 (+38)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 63,496 (+63)

special equipment ‒ 3,971 (0)

Data is being updated.

