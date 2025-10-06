Enemy losses: over a thousand soldiers and 38 cruise missiles will no longer help the Russians

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
06:06 AM • 6708 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 6474 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 20531 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 50825 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 69429 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 86386 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 154907 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 122671 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 109886 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 145453 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
0m/s
95%
750mm
Popular news
The enemy launched a massive missile and air strike: the General Staff reported on the situation at the frontOctober 5, 08:50 PM • 13594 views
Ukraine dominates the UK chicken egg market, causing outrage among local farmers - The GuardianOctober 5, 10:21 PM • 11691 views
In Luhansk, the occupiers held a "traitor's day" and awarded collaborative teachers - CNSOctober 6, 12:26 AM • 5912 views
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of LapaivkaVideo02:29 AM • 11986 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without power03:21 AM • 10035 views
Publications
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto06:06 AM • 6664 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 154886 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 85468 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 98153 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 145433 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Oleh Syniehubov
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Kupyansk
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 49363 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 46910 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 122660 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 56173 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 58049 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Bild
Leopard 2
MIM-104 Patriot

Enemy losses: over a thousand soldiers and 38 cruise missiles will no longer help the Russians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1832 views

On October 5, Russian troops suffered losses of 1090 soldiers and 38 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.10.25 are estimated at 1,116,340 personnel.

Enemy losses: over a thousand soldiers and 38 cruise missiles will no longer help the Russians

On October 5, Russian troops lost 1,090 soldiers and 38 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.10.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,116,340 (+1,090) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,235 (+5)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,313 (+14)
        • artillery systems ‒ 33,464 (+18)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,516 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,223 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 427 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 67,226 (+363)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,841 (+38)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 63,496 (+63)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,971 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Satellite images recorded the movement of the vessel Lady R in Rason port, which was previously suspected of transporting illegal cargo from North Korea. This may indicate the resumption of hidden arms supplies to Russia after a two-month pause.

                              Zelenskyy in Copenhagen: Russia's war is the root of all security problems, new sanctions are needed02.10.25, 12:23 • 3995 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine