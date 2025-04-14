Enemy losses: over 1300 occupiers eliminated, 19 tanks destroyed in a day

In a day, on April 13, Russian troops lost 1,310 soldiers and 19 tanks in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.14.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 933,980 (+1310) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10622 (+19)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22130 (+42)

artillery systems ‒ 26222 (+59)

MLRS ‒ 1362 (0)

air defense equipment ‒ 1130 (+2)

aircraft ‒ 370 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 32544 (+119)

cruise missiles ‒ 3145 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 44129(+179)

special equipment ‒ 3801 (+2)

Data is being updated.

Let's remind

Since the beginning of 2025, Russian troops have suffered record losses - more than 140,000 people killed and wounded. This was announced last week by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

