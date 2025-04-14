Enemy losses: over 1300 occupiers eliminated, 19 tanks destroyed in a day

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14422 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12678 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18178 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27680 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 59507 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56516 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33252 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59434 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106426 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164977 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 14422 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47421 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 59507 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 56516 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164977 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20434 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20323 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22030 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24000 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26653 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Enemy losses: over 1300 occupiers eliminated, 19 tanks destroyed in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3647 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 13, Russian troops lost 1310 soldiers and 19 tanks. Total enemy losses since 02.24.22 reached 933,980 people.

Enemy losses: over 1300 occupiers eliminated, 19 tanks destroyed in a day

In a day, on April 13, Russian troops lost 1,310 soldiers and 19 tanks in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.14.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 933,980 (+1310) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10622 (+19)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22130 (+42)
        • artillery systems ‒ 26222 (+59)
          • MLRS ‒ 1362 (0)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1130 (+2)
              • aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 32544 (+119)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3145 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 44129(+179)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3801 (+2)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let's remind

                              Since the beginning of 2025, Russian troops have suffered record losses - more than 140,000 people killed and wounded. This was announced last week by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

                              Zelenskyy: Without decisive action, the war could spill beyond Ukraine's borders14.04.25, 04:08 • 4009 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              Ukraine
                              Brent
                              $65.25
                              Bitcoin
                              $83,936.60
                              S&P 500
                              $5,403.88
                              Tesla
                              $252.37
                              Газ TTF
                              $34.81
                              Золото
                              $3,320.24
                              Ethereum
                              $1,580.79