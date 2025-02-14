The Ukrainian military inflicted significant losses on the enemy in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, destroying more than 48 thousand occupants, of whom about 20 thousand were killed. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, reports UNN.

Thus, the enemy's total losses in the Kursk region amounted to more than 48 thousand people, of whom about 20 thousand were killed - the statement said.

While working in units in the Sumy region, Syrsky awarded honorary insignia to servicemen who hold the security zone and perform combat missions, including in the Kursk region of Russia.

These are, first and foremost, the brigades of the Air Assault Forces and units of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thanks to these soldiers, our frontier in the north is strong. Thanks to them, six months after the start of the Kursk offensive, Ukraine retains control over hundreds of square kilometers of the aggressor country's territory, and the enemy continues to suffer significant losses in manpower and equipment - Syrsky noted.

He thanked the military for their dedication, professionalism and unbreakable spirit, emphasizing that the country is proud of its defenders.

Recall

The adviser to the head of the JFO reported that the territory controlled by the Ukrainian military had increased in the direction of Kursk.

According to him, this territory can be used as a resource for exchange for the occupied Ukrainian lands.