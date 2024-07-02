Enemy fired 34 times in Donetsk region over the last day: three killed and 23 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Russian military fired 34 times at the settlements of Donetsk region, killing 3 people, injuring 23, damaging infrastructure, private houses and high-rise buildings.
As of the morning of July 2, the Russian military fired 34 times at localities in Donetsk region over the past day, killing three people and injuring 23 others. Infrastructure facilities, private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the hostile attacks in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.
"In just one day, Russians fired 34 times at settlements in Donetsk region. 247 people were evacuated from the front line, including 18 children," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.
According to the head of the RMA, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of July 2 is as follows:
- Pokrovsk district. In Kurakhivka community, 1 person was killed and 4 wounded in Novodmytrivka; 1 person was wounded in Kurakhivka; 2 houses were damaged in Ostrovske and 3 in Hirnyk. In Ukrainska Selydivska community, 2 people were killed and 13 injured, 22 private houses, 12 multi-storey buildings, 5 administrative buildings and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged.
- Kramatorsk district. In Zarichne, Liman TG, 1 person was wounded, 1 house was destroyed and 1 damaged. In Kostyantynivka 2 houses and 2 infrastructure objects were damaged. In Katerynivka, Illinivska TG, 8 objects were damaged.
- Bakhmut district. In Toretsk TG, 3 people were injured in Sukha Balka and 1 in New York, 4 houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk TG, 11 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and 3 non-residential buildings were damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk.
