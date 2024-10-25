Enemy drones spotted in Kyiv region, air defense system in operation

Enemy drones were spotted in Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on targets, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv RMA.

"Kyiv region. A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets," the statement said.

The RMA urged people to stay in shelters until the end of the air alert and take care of their own safety.

"Observe information silence - do not record or post the work of our defenders online," the RMA summarized.

The Air Force warned of a "chekheda" in the Kyiv region - on the way to Kyiv.

In addition, several groups of "shaheds" were spotted in Chernihiv region, heading west.