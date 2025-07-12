Enemy drones spotted in Kyiv region, air defense already working

The movement of enemy drones was spotted in the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Kyiv region! The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defense forces are working in the region. Do not photograph or film the work of our defenders. Do not neglect safety rules - the message says.

The Regional Military Administration also urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alarm.

The Air Force reported enemy UAVs from Chernihiv region, heading towards Kyiv region.

