120 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, 120 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 36 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eleven combat engagements took place. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs, and carried out 141 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out seven offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelene Hay – towards the settlement of Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seventeen times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and in the direction of the settlements of Serebryanka and Dronivka. Seven combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assault actions by Russian invaders. The enemy tried to break through in the area of the settlements of Klishchiivka and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled six attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and in the direction of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Yablunivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 36 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razyne, Myrny, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Filiia, and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 30 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried eight times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Filiia, Myrny, Shevchenko, Temirivka, Zelene Pole, and towards the settlement of Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy assault actions in the area of Kamianske. The settlements of Novoandriivka and Plavni were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked five times towards the positions of our defenders, but had no success.

186 combat engagements on the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updates map