Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
02:30 PM • 2598 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 28618 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 150359 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 156042 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 152551 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 102988 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 83699 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 72771 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62965 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 50026 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

120 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

120 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops made 36 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions.

120 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, 120 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 36 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eleven combat engagements took place. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs, and carried out 141 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out seven offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelene Hay – towards the settlement of Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seventeen times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and in the direction of the settlements of Serebryanka and Dronivka. Seven combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assault actions by Russian invaders. The enemy tried to break through in the area of the settlements of Klishchiivka and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled six attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and in the direction of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Yablunivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 36 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razyne, Myrny, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Filiia, and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 30 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried eight times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Filiia, Myrny, Shevchenko, Temirivka, Zelene Pole, and towards the settlement of Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy assault actions in the area of Kamianske. The settlements of Novoandriivka and Plavni were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked five times towards the positions of our defenders, but had no success.

186 combat engagements on the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updates map12.07.25, 09:18 • 2572 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
