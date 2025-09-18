Enemy drones detected in Kyiv region, air defense working on targets

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
12:49 PM • 7044 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 14293 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 23364 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 16331 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 15693 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 25014 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15040 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 44766 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 43685 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33342 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Popular news
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 22636 views
Mark Zuckerberg failed to present Meta's "AI glasses" - mediaSeptember 18, 07:02 AM • 6400 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 21517 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social servicesSeptember 18, 09:16 AM • 11530 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 13326 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 13450 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 23369 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 21636 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 25016 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 44769 views
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 22736 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 23786 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 24103 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 22689 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 52035 views
Actual
ChatGPT
The Economist
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury

Enemy drones detected in Kyiv region, air defense working on targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Enemy UAVs have been detected in the Kyiv region, and air defense forces are working on targets. Citizens are urged to stay in shelters and observe information silence.

Enemy drones detected in Kyiv region, air defense working on targets

Enemy drones were detected in the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are engaging targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your own safety 

- the message says.

The OVA also called for informational silence - not to record or post online the work of Ukrainian defenders.

Let's add

Earlier, the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, stated that a dozen drones were heading from Chernihiv region to Kyiv region.

In the near future, an air raid alert may sound again in the capital. Please be careful, use the nearest shelter 

- he added.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast