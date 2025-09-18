Enemy drones detected in Kyiv region, air defense working on targets

Enemy drones were detected in the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are engaging targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your own safety - the message says.

The OVA also called for informational silence - not to record or post online the work of Ukrainian defenders.

Earlier, the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, stated that a dozen drones were heading from Chernihiv region to Kyiv region.