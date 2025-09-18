Enemy drones detected in Kyiv region, air defense working on targets
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy UAVs have been detected in the Kyiv region, and air defense forces are working on targets. Citizens are urged to stay in shelters and observe information silence.
Enemy drones were detected in the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are engaging targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your own safety
The OVA also called for informational silence - not to record or post online the work of Ukrainian defenders.
Let's add
Earlier, the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, stated that a dozen drones were heading from Chernihiv region to Kyiv region.
In the near future, an air raid alert may sound again in the capital. Please be careful, use the nearest shelter