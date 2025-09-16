Enemy drones damaged Sumy infrastructure: some areas left without electricity

Illustrative photo

In Sumy, infrastructure damage was recorded as a result of enemy drone attacks. This was reported by Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, according to UNN.

About an hour ago, the enemy attacked Sumy with drones - noted the head of the City Military Administration.

According to Kryvosheienko, one strike hit a warehouse building, causing a fire. As a result of another hit, some subscribers in the Zarichny district were left without electricity. In addition, one of the city's water intakes was de-energized.

All relevant services are involved in eliminating the consequences of the attacks and restoring electricity and water supply as soon as possible.

Recall

On September 14, Russians launched a missile attack on the outskirts of a village in the Boromlya community of Sumy region. 11 men who were harvesting crops were injured, one of them in serious condition.

