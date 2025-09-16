$41.280.03
September 15, 05:38 PM • 24295 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 32703 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 26842 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 31232 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 32774 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 62767 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 39004 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 33627 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 37052 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 59653 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Enemy drones damaged Sumy infrastructure: some areas left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

In Sumy, enemy drones attacked a warehouse building, causing a fire, and hit an object, leaving part of the Zarichny district without electricity. One of the city's water intakes was also de-energized, and relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences.

Enemy drones damaged Sumy infrastructure: some areas left without electricity
Illustrative photo

In Sumy, infrastructure damage was recorded as a result of enemy drone attacks. This was reported by Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, according to UNN.

About an hour ago, the enemy attacked Sumy with drones 

- noted the head of the City Military Administration.

According to Kryvosheienko, one strike hit a warehouse building, causing a fire. As a result of another hit, some subscribers in the Zarichny district were left without electricity. In addition, one of the city's water intakes was de-energized.

All relevant services are involved in eliminating the consequences of the attacks and restoring electricity and water supply as soon as possible.

Recall

On September 14, Russians launched a missile attack on the outskirts of a village in the Boromlya community of Sumy region. 11 men who were harvesting crops were injured, one of them in serious condition.

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
