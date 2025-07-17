Enemy drones massively attacked Sumy region in the morning: what is known

In the Sumy region, Russian troops massively attacked the Shostka district in the morning, hitting the territories of several communities with drones, damaging residential buildings, and causing fires, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

After 7:00, the enemy launched a massive strike on Shostka region. Enemy UAVs hit the territories of several communities. Preliminarily, no casualties. - wrote Hryhorov.

As a result of the attacks, residential buildings were damaged, and fires broke out. Rescuers arrived at the scene and have already begun to eliminate the consequences.

The extent of the destruction is being clarified.

Shostka district of Sumy region under daily shelling: the enemy strikes residential areas