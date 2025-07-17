Enemy drones massively attacked Sumy region in the morning: what is known

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
05:27 AM • 25707 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
04:00 AM • 78495 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 62852 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 89428 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 79891 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 75617 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 182459 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 66661 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 76624 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90233 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
89%
745mm
Popular news
Slovakia will never support the EU's rejection of Russian gas and asks to postpone sanctions - FicoJuly 16, 09:14 PM • 80526 views
Trump is a patient man, but there's a nuance: US State Department on the 50-day deadline for RussiaJuly 16, 09:28 PM • 50221 views
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network carried out in Europe: detailsJuly 16, 10:55 PM • 48770 views
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone Production01:16 AM • 45101 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualties01:38 AM • 62057 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 30178 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack04:00 AM • 78507 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 182466 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 140218 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 292568 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 138678 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 162060 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 104895 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 118382 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 143149 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

Enemy drones massively attacked Sumy region in the morning: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3694 views

After 7:00, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on Shostka district of Sumy region, hitting several communities. Residential buildings were damaged, fires broke out, and rescuers are eliminating the consequences.

Enemy drones massively attacked Sumy region in the morning: what is known

In the Sumy region, Russian troops massively attacked the Shostka district in the morning, hitting the territories of several communities with drones, damaging residential buildings, and causing fires, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

After 7:00, the enemy launched a massive strike on Shostka region. Enemy UAVs hit the territories of several communities. Preliminarily, no casualties.

- wrote Hryhorov.

As a result of the attacks, residential buildings were damaged, and fires broke out. Rescuers arrived at the scene and have already begun to eliminate the consequences.

The extent of the destruction is being clarified.

Shostka district of Sumy region under daily shelling: the enemy strikes residential areas17.07.25, 07:17 • 5996 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9