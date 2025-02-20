Enemy drone attacks village in Kherson region: one injured
Kyiv • UNN
A 24-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Inzhenerne as a result of an enemy drone strike. The victim sustained a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wound to her thigh, she was hospitalized.
Terrorists shelled Kherson region once again, resulting in wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.
Details
Today at about 20:00, enemy troops attacked the village of Inzhenerne with a drone. A 24-year-old woman was injured in the attack.
According to preliminary information, the victim sustained a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her thigh. She was hospitalized, doctors are providing the necessary assistance and conducting additional examinations.
Recall
In Kherson, the occupants hit a multi-storey building with a guided aerial bomb. The victims were 13-year-old twins and a 47-year-old man, all of whom sustained mine-blast injuries. Later, rescuers found the body of the last missing mother of the 13-year-old twins, who had been wounded in the attack.
