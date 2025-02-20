Enemy drone attacks village in Kherson region: one injured

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 29957 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 29957 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 51457 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 51457 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 99269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 99269 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 57161 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 57161 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112872 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112872 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100078 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112427 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116633 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116633 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150521 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 56265 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107240 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 68536 views

05:35 AM • 68536 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM • 31504 views

05:48 AM • 31504 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 56644 views

09:03 AM • 56644 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 99269 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112873 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150521 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 141364 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141364 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173813 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 24863 views

09:59 AM • 24863 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 56644 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133246 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135129 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135129 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 163524 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163524 views
Enemy drone attacks village in Kherson region: one injured

Enemy drone attacks village in Kherson region: one injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37829 views

A 24-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Inzhenerne as a result of an enemy drone strike. The victim sustained a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wound to her thigh, she was hospitalized.

Terrorists shelled Kherson region once again, resulting in wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

Today at about 20:00, enemy troops attacked the village of Inzhenerne with a drone. A 24-year-old woman was injured in the attack.

According to preliminary information, the victim sustained a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her thigh. She was hospitalized, doctors are providing the necessary assistance and conducting additional examinations.

Recall

In Kherson, the occupants hit a multi-storey building with a guided aerial bomb. The victims were 13-year-old twins and a 47-year-old man, all of whom sustained mine-blast injuries. Later, rescuers found the body of the last missing mother of the 13-year-old twins, who had been wounded in the attack.

Last of those missing after Russian attack found under rubble of high-rise in Kherson20.02.25, 18:51 • 34344 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
khersonKherson

