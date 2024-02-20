An enemy drone attacked a civilian car in the Kharkiv region: two men were killed, a woman was injured

The Russian army hit a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone. According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, two men were killed, and a woman was injured, UNN reports.

According to Synegubov, around 4:50 p.m. in the village of Petropavlivka, Kupyan district, a civilian car was hit by an enemy kamikaze drone.

"There were three passengers in the car. The 38-year-old civilian driver and the 50-year-old civilian man died on the spot. The latter's 48-year-old wife was taken to a medical facility with injuries," added the head of the OVA.

He added that all three are local farm workers. Returned home after work.

