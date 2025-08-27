$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
07:59 AM • 11126 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 24511 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 22254 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 94230 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 65063 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 138006 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 149338 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 150064 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58738 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 154080 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Enemy drone attacked car in Kupyansk: couple injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

In Kupyansk, a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car. A couple was injured: a 69-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife.

Enemy drone attacked car in Kupyansk: couple injured

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, a couple was injured this morning as a result of a Russian drone attack, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 27, at about 9:20 a.m., a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car in the city of Kupyansk.

"As a result of the attack, a 69-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife received injuries," the report says.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, during the past day, 8 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, three people were injured: in Izium, 73-year-old and 70-year-old women were injured; in Kozacha Lopan, a 68-year-old woman was injured. The enemy used 7 Geran-2 type UAVs; 1 Lancet type UAV; 3 Molniya type UAVs; 4 FPV drones; 1 UAV (type being established) against Kharkiv region. There is damage in 4 districts. In particular, in Kupyansk district, a lyceum (Fedorivka) was damaged; in Izium district, 20 private houses, outbuildings, power grids (Izium), and an agricultural firm's warehouse (Mechebylove) were damaged.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Florida
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupyansk