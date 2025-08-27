Enemy drone attacked car in Kupyansk: couple injured

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, a couple was injured this morning as a result of a Russian drone attack, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 27, at about 9:20 a.m., a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car in the city of Kupyansk.

"As a result of the attack, a 69-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife received injuries," the report says.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, during the past day, 8 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, three people were injured: in Izium, 73-year-old and 70-year-old women were injured; in Kozacha Lopan, a 68-year-old woman was injured. The enemy used 7 Geran-2 type UAVs; 1 Lancet type UAV; 3 Molniya type UAVs; 4 FPV drones; 1 UAV (type being established) against Kharkiv region. There is damage in 4 districts. In particular, in Kupyansk district, a lyceum (Fedorivka) was damaged; in Izium district, 20 private houses, outbuildings, power grids (Izium), and an agricultural firm's warehouse (Mechebylove) were damaged.