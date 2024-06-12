Enemy attacks police vehicle with FPV drone in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, Russian troops targeted a police car with an FPV drone yesterday, the National Police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Russian invaders hit a police car in Novovorontsovka with an FPV drone. The explosion destroyed the car, but the police officers were fortunately unharmed - the police reported on social media.

In addition, the Russian military shelled Ingulets with multiple rocket launchers. The shells damaged a private house and injured two men aged 46 and 60.

Russian troops also shelled Osokorivka with artillery, a 58-year-old woman was wounded.

In addition, the occupiers conducted a combined shelling of Stanislav using a drone and artillery. Ammunition was dropped from a drone on a truck with humanitarian kits. The explosives did not work, no one was injured, the police said.