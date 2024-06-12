Enemy attacks police vehicle with FPV drone in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces attacked a police vehicle with a drone in Novovorontsovka, Kherson region, destroying it, but fortunately no police officers were injured, while shelling in other areas resulted in civilian injuries and property damage.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops targeted a police car with an FPV drone yesterday, the National Police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Russian invaders hit a police car in Novovorontsovka with an FPV drone. The explosion destroyed the car, but the police officers were fortunately unharmed
In addition, the Russian military shelled Ingulets with multiple rocket launchers. The shells damaged a private house and injured two men aged 46 and 60.
Russian troops also shelled Osokorivka with artillery, a 58-year-old woman was wounded.
In addition, the occupiers conducted a combined shelling of Stanislav using a drone and artillery. Ammunition was dropped from a drone on a truck with humanitarian kits. The explosives did not work, no one was injured, the police said.