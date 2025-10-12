Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: 32-year-old man killed by drone strike

On Sunday evening, October 12, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one death. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the strike hit the Polohy district.

A 32-year-old man died as a result of a Russian shelling of the Orikhiv community in the Polohy district. The enemy attacked a car with a drone - Fedorov wrote.

He clarified that the driver died on the spot.

Recall

The day before, as a result of enemy attacks on Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, a woman died, and 11 people were injured in the regional center.

A day earlier, as a result of night shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region, two people died, and two more were injured.

7-year-old boy wounded during Russia's night attack dies in Zaporizhzhia - OVA