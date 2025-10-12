Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: 32-year-old man killed by drone strike
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of October 12, the enemy attacked the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region. A 32-year-old man was killed in a drone attack on a car.
On Sunday evening, October 12, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one death. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
According to him, the strike hit the Polohy district.
A 32-year-old man died as a result of a Russian shelling of the Orikhiv community in the Polohy district. The enemy attacked a car with a drone
He clarified that the driver died on the spot.
The day before, as a result of enemy attacks on Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, a woman died, and 11 people were injured in the regional center.
A day earlier, as a result of night shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region, two people died, and two more were injured.
