Enemy attacked Myrnohradska hromada in Donetsk Oblast at night: there are dead and wounded

On the night of February 23, Russian troops shelled Myrnohrad community in Donetsk region. The attack resulted in deaths and injuries. This was reported by the press service of the Myrnohrad City Military Administration, according to UNN.

At night, at approximately 00.40, the territory of the community was shelled by the IAF, there were injured and killed - the statement said.

Addendum

According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadim Filashkin, a local resident was killed and 19 others were wounded by Russian shelling over the past day.

On February 22, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Kostiantynopolske. Another 19 people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote on social media.

