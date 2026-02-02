Enemy attacked market in Kharkiv, two injured - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, the enemy attacked one of the markets with a combat drone. Two people were injured in the attack.
Russian troops struck a market in Kharkiv, two people are known to have been injured, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Monday on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
According to updated information, the enemy struck one of Kharkiv's markets
Later, the mayor of Kharkiv clarified that, "according to updated information from our Situation Center, the hit was on a market in the Slobidskyi district."
As of now, two people are known to have been injured. Several trade pavilions were also damaged
Addition
Earlier today, the enemy shelled Zaporizhzhia, injuring two people.
Russian drone attacked a car in Zaporizhzhia: two injured02.02.26, 10:28 • 3550 views
In the afternoon, authorities reported a new enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia.
"Russians struck Zaporizhzhia. A private house was destroyed. Information regarding casualties is being clarified," said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.