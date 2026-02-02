Enemy attacked market in Kharkiv, two injured - mayor

Russian troops struck a market in Kharkiv, two people are known to have been injured, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Monday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to updated information, the enemy struck one of Kharkiv's markets - Terekhov wrote.

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv clarified that, "according to updated information from our Situation Center, the hit was on a market in the Slobidskyi district."

As of now, two people are known to have been injured. Several trade pavilions were also damaged - Terekhov reported.

Addition

Earlier today, the enemy shelled Zaporizhzhia, injuring two people.

Russian drone attacked a car in Zaporizhzhia: two injured

In the afternoon, authorities reported a new enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia.

"Russians struck Zaporizhzhia. A private house was destroyed. Information regarding casualties is being clarified," said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.