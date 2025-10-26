Enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with a KAB, there is a casualty and damage - Vilkul

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
11:39 AM • 6372 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
10:52 AM • 13980 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
10:49 AM • 13839 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
10:21 AM • 14075 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 24026 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
09:07 AM • 12253 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
08:50 AM • 12416 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
07:48 AM • 15351 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
October 26, 07:14 AM • 14622 views
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and woundedPhoto
October 25, 07:33 PM • 36415 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.5m/s
59%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine switched to winter timeOctober 26, 04:00 AM • 10059 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three dead, dozens injuredPhotoOctober 26, 05:24 AM • 35806 views
Minus 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses for the dayOctober 26, 05:45 AM • 5276 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital has risen to 31, the youngest is 4 years old08:10 AM • 8700 views
The number of injured in the night attack on Kyiv has risen to 32 people09:16 AM • 15469 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 24023 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 60250 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 87970 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 71254 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 92125 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Louvre
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 33448 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 39412 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 39776 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 40555 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 43111 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Heating

Enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with a KAB, there is a casualty and damage - Vilkul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with a guided aerial bomb, which was destroyed by air defense. As a result of falling debris, an industrial enterprise was damaged, and one person sustained minor injuries.

Enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with a KAB, there is a casualty and damage - Vilkul

The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with a KAB, which was destroyed by air defense, one person was injured. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.

The city was attacked by a KAB, which was destroyed by air defense. Thank you! An industrial enterprise was damaged by debris. The fire has already been extinguished.

- Vilkul reported.

According to him, one person was injured, not seriously.

Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert24.10.25, 17:29 • 39045 views

Earlier

An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih, a column of smoke rose over the city. According to local Telegram channels, the occupiers probably attacked with a KAB.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vilkul Oleksandr
Kryvyi Rih