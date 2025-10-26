Enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with a KAB, there is a casualty and damage - Vilkul

The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with a KAB, which was destroyed by air defense, one person was injured. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.

The city was attacked by a KAB, which was destroyed by air defense. Thank you! An industrial enterprise was damaged by debris. The fire has already been extinguished. - Vilkul reported.

According to him, one person was injured, not seriously.

Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert

Earlier

An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih, a column of smoke rose over the city. According to local Telegram channels, the occupiers probably attacked with a KAB.