Enemy attacked Kharkiv region: two dead, among the injured are a woman and a child - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1410 views

On September 28, two people were killed and two more were injured in Kharkiv region as a result of enemy attacks. Among the injured are a 41-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl.

Enemy attacked Kharkiv region: two dead, among the injured are a woman and a child - prosecutor's office

In the Kharkiv region, two people were killed and two more were injured as a result of enemy attacks on September 28. Among them are a 41-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, in the morning, Russian troops carried out an artillery shelling of the village of Borshchova, as a result of which a 79-year-old man was killed. Around 2:15 p.m. in the village of Slatyne, a strike drone, presumably "Molniya", hit a private yard and damaged a residential building.

Around 3:45 p.m., the occupiers repeatedly attacked the settlement using a multiple launch rocket system, damaging another household.

In addition, today an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car that was driving along the highway towards Prudyanka. As a result of the attack, a 44-year-old man was killed. His 41-year-old wife was injured, and his 14-year-old daughter suffered an acute stress reaction.

Under the procedural guidance of the Derhachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

Recall

According to the OMA, Russian troops recently attacked 7 settlements in the Kharkiv region with UAVs, as a result of which a 42-year-old man was injured and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast