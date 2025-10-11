Enemy attacked Chernihivoblenergo car with kamikaze drones, there are dead and wounded

On Friday evening, October 10, Russian troops attacked Chernihivoblenergo vehicles with attack drones. This was reported by Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi RVA, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there are casualties as a result of the attack.

Another crime of the aggressor country. Today, at approximately 10:20 p.m., in the area of the settlement of Zhadove, Semenivka community, vehicles of JSC "Chernihivoblenergo" were attacked by attack drones. Unfortunately, there is one dead and wounded - wrote Seliverstov.

He added that the wounded were taken to a medical facility where they are receiving all necessary medical care. In addition, according to him, two vehicles were damaged.

Recall

The city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region suffered a massive attack on the evening of October 10. Fires broke out at the impact sites, which are already under control, and one person was injured.

