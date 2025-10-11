$41.510.10
48.210.07
07:08 PM
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
05:04 PM
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Enemy attacked Chernihivoblenergo car with kamikaze drones, there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

In the area of the settlement of Zhadove, Semenivka community, Chernihiv region, vehicles of JSC "Chernihivoblenergo" were attacked by kamikaze drones. There are dead and wounded, two vehicles were damaged.

Enemy attacked Chernihivoblenergo car with kamikaze drones, there are dead and wounded

On Friday evening, October 10, Russian troops attacked Chernihivoblenergo vehicles with attack drones. This was reported by Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi RVA, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there are casualties as a result of the attack.

Another crime of the aggressor country. Today, at approximately 10:20 p.m., in the area of the settlement of Zhadove, Semenivka community, vehicles of JSC "Chernihivoblenergo" were attacked by attack drones. Unfortunately, there is one dead and wounded

- wrote Seliverstov.

He added that the wounded were taken to a medical facility where they are receiving all necessary medical care. In addition, according to him, two vehicles were damaged.

Recall

The city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region suffered a massive attack on the evening of October 10. Fires broke out at the impact sites, which are already under control, and one person was injured.

Dozens of "Invincibility Points" deployed in Chernihiv region: what kind of help can be obtained08.10.25, 18:59 • 3399 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine