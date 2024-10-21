Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: 7 wounded, over 30 houses damaged
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia wounded seven people and damaged more than 30 buildings. Relevant services are inspecting the damaged facilities and assessing the consequences of the attack.
An enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia wounded seven people and damaged more than 30 buildings, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN writes.
Seven people were wounded and more than 30 buildings were damaged. These are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The damaged facilities are being inspected by the relevant services,
Russian army hits a kindergarten in Zaporizhzhia: two people were rescued from the rubble10/21/24, 11:07 AM • 14684 views