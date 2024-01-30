Enemy attack on Myrnohrad, Donetsk region: rescuers rescue a woman from the rubble

In Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, rescuers rescued a woman from under a two-story building damaged by an enemy strike. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Details

Reportedly, yesterday the enemy fired on the town and hit a two-story building, causing its partial destruction. According to preliminary information, a person was trapped under the rubble.

Rescuers found and rescued a woman from the rubble during the rescue operations.

Emergency and rescue operations at the site of the hit have been completed, the State Emergency Service said.

Three houses and three cars were damaged as a result of the enemy shelling.

Earlier UNN reported about one dead and one wounded as a result of an enemy missile attack on Myrnohrad. Russians hit a hotel annex with a missile - at the time of the strike, there were about 30 people in the hotel, they were not injured.