Enemy attack on Kharkiv: number of injured rises to 82 7 July 2025

As a result of Russia's attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured has risen to 82, including 8 children. One woman, unfortunately, died. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

On July 7, between 05:20 and 05:40 and from 10:20 to 10:30, the enemy, using 10 UAVs, presumably "Geran-2", launched targeted strikes on civilian objects in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, a 34-year-old woman died. 82 people were injured or suffered acute shock - the report says.

It is reported that among the injured are 8 children: four girls and four boys.

Recall

The Russian army attacked a civilian infrastructure object on the outskirts of the Sumy community, two people received minor injuries.