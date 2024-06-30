Enemy attack on Kharkiv: five wounded, including a child, reported
Kyiv • UNN
Five people, including a child, were injured as a result of hostile shelling of Kharkiv on June 30.
At least five people, including a child, were wounded in an enemy attack on Kharkiv today, June 30, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said, reports UNN.
"We know about five wounded. Among them is a child," wrote Sinegubov.
Earlier, it was reported that the Russian army struck at Kharkiv, which resulted in a fire in a civilian non-residential building.