The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"

Eminem's lawyers have accused the owners of the Sydney brand Swim Shady of alleged trademark infringement. UNN reports with reference to the BBC and the Guardian.

Musician and actor Eminem filed a lawsuit seeking to cancel the trademark of the Australian startup "Swim Shady" after it was successfully issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in September. Lawyers for the 53-year-old American rapper claim that the Sydney brand creates a "false association" with Slim Shady - the musician's alter ego, whose real name is Marshall B. Mathers III.

Eminem's team claims that the hip-hop musician's trademark in Australia was infringed by a company that launched its business in Australia in December 2024. According to media reports, Eminem applied for the Slim Shady trademark in Australia only in January 2025, although he already owned the Shady and Shady Limited trademarks.

Swim Shady owner Jeremy Scott confirmed the lawsuit to Guardian Australia and said the company would challenge the claims.

"Swim Shady is a grassroots Australian company born... to protect people from the harsh Australian sun," Scott said in a joint statement with his partner Elizabeth Afrakoff.

"We will defend our valuable intellectual property... Given that the cases are before the court, we do not intend to say more at this time," he said.

Eminem rose to prominence in 2000 with the release of his hit The Real Slim Shady, which earned him a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.

