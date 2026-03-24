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Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2554 views

Due to damage to the Isaccea – Vulcănești line, Moldova wants to introduce a state of emergency for 60 days. The authorities warn of possible rolling blackouts.

Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country

In Moldova, the situation in the energy sector has sharply deteriorated after damage to a key power transmission line due to Russian strikes on Ukraine. The government has already approved the introduction of a state of emergency, and the authorities do not rule out rolling blackouts, UNN reports.

The problems arose on March 23 after night attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which led to the disconnection of the Isaccea – Vulcănești power transmission line. It was through this line that Moldova received a significant part of its electricity from Romania.

According to UNN, no power outages have been recorded in the capital Chisinau yet, but the overall situation in the energy system remains tense.

Key line disconnected, system operating at its limit

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu confirmed that the strikes on Ukraine caused critical disruptions in the country's energy supply.

He emphasized that the main power transmission line, which provided electricity imports, was out of order.

Russia's night strikes on Ukraine led to the disconnection of the main power transmission line that supplies Moldova with electricity – Vulcănești – Isaccea. Four interconnection lines with Romania were activated, but the situation remains difficult 

– Munteanu stated.

In fact, the country was forced to quickly switch to alternative electricity supply routes, but they do not guarantee stability.

State of emergency and risk of outages

Against the backdrop of the crisis, the Moldovan government approved the introduction of a state of emergency in the energy sector for a period of 60 days. The final decision must be approved by parliament during an extraordinary session.

According to the prime minister, this decision is not a manifestation of panic, but a necessary step for a quick response.

This is not a measure of panic, but a measure of responsibility. This is a necessary step to act quickly, coordinately and in the interests of the people 

– he emphasized.

Munteanu also admitted that in case of further deterioration of the situation, the country might introduce power outage schedules.

The introduction of a state of emergency will allow us to act faster: mobilize additional resources, protect critical infrastructure, and, if necessary, apply additional measures to mitigate the consequences of the crisis 

– added the head of the Moldovan government.

Broken energy connection with Europe

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that the strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have direct consequences for the entire regional security.

According to her, these attacks effectively severed Moldova's key energy connection with Europe.

Russia's strikes on civilian energy infrastructure in Ukraine are a war crime and an attack on all of us. The night strikes severed Moldova's key energy connection with Europe 

– Sandu emphasized.

She added that fragments of downed drones were found near the damaged facilities, which complicates repair work and requires additional demining.

What's next 

Currently, Moldova is working through alternative electricity supply channels, but the stability of the system remains questionable. The authorities are preparing for various scenarios – from stabilizing the situation to introducing rolling blackouts.

The key factor remains the security situation in Ukraine, as important electricity supply routes for the region pass through its energy system.

Recall 

In Moldova, it was reported about the disconnection of the power transmission line due to attacks on the energy system of southern Ukraine.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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