09:02 AM
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
07:49 AM
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Emergency blackouts introduced in several regions of Ukraine after massive Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

A massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure has led to emergency power outages in several regions. The established blackout schedules are currently not in effect, and energy workers are working to restore stable power supply.

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Previously published outage schedules in regions where emergency shutdowns were applied are currently not in effect. Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

- the message says.

The night was difficult: 10 regions were attacked, at least 8 people were injured - Ministry of Internal Affairs06.12.25, 11:29 • 1878 views

The company notes that emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

The situation in the energy system may change. Follow the announcements on the pages of the distribution system operators (oblenergos) of your region. If you currently have electricity, please use it sparingly!

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy06.12.25, 09:49 • 12243 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine