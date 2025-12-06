Emergency blackouts introduced in several regions of Ukraine after massive Russian attack

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Previously published outage schedules in regions where emergency shutdowns were applied are currently not in effect. Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible. - the message says.

The night was difficult: 10 regions were attacked, at least 8 people were injured - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The company notes that emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

The situation in the energy system may change. Follow the announcements on the pages of the distribution system operators (oblenergos) of your region. If you currently have electricity, please use it sparingly! - Ukrenergo summarized.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy