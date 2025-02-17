Emergency blackouts have already been canceled, there are power outages in Dnipropetrovska oblast due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 2664 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 46549 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 71196 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105255 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73932 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117053 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100980 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113057 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153084 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109845 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 85830 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 52809 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80801 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105258 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117055 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153085 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143767 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176118 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39670 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80801 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134148 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136053 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164324 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled, there are power outages in Dnipropetrovska oblast due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25231 views

In some regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages were introduced in the morning due to a 2.4% increase in consumption. The weather left 9 settlements in the Dnipropetrovs'k region without power.

The emergency power outages that were introduced in the morning in some regions have already been canceled, and the power supply to de-energized consumers is underway. Electricity consumption has increased due to the cold snap. The bad weather left 9 settlements in the Dnipropetrovs'k region without electricity. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Monday, UNN reports.

To balance the power system, emergency power outages were introduced in some regions this morning. First of all, industrial consumers were disconnected (where possible). Currently, the restrictions are no longer in place. All de-energized consumers will be reconnected in the near future. Please use electricity sparingly between 06:00 and 22:00

- Ukrenergo said.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption has increased. Today, February 17, as of 8:00 a.m., its level was 2.4% higher than on the previous working day, Friday. The reason for this is a significant cold snap in most regions of Ukraine," the statement said.

Currently, the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair work at power facilities is ongoing, the company said.

It is indicated that the situation in the power system may change. 

Bad weather

Due to severe weather conditions, 9 settlements in Dnipropetrovs'k region were without power in the morning. Power engineers are working to restore power to all consumers as soon as possible.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

