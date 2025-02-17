Emergency blackouts have already been canceled, there are power outages in Dnipropetrovska oblast due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

The emergency power outages that were introduced in the morning in some regions have already been canceled, and the power supply to de-energized consumers is underway. Electricity consumption has increased due to the cold snap. The bad weather left 9 settlements in the Dnipropetrovs'k region without electricity. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Monday, UNN reports.

To balance the power system, emergency power outages were introduced in some regions this morning. First of all, industrial consumers were disconnected (where possible). Currently, the restrictions are no longer in place. All de-energized consumers will be reconnected in the near future. Please use electricity sparingly between 06:00 and 22:00 - Ukrenergo said.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption has increased. Today, February 17, as of 8:00 a.m., its level was 2.4% higher than on the previous working day, Friday. The reason for this is a significant cold snap in most regions of Ukraine," the statement said.

Currently, the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair work at power facilities is ongoing, the company said.

It is indicated that the situation in the power system may change.

Bad weather

Due to severe weather conditions, 9 settlements in Dnipropetrovs'k region were without power in the morning. Power engineers are working to restore power to all consumers as soon as possible.