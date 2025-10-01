Elon Musk decided to create his alternative to Wikipedia: xAI is already developing it

Musk announced this development in a series of posts on the X network, in which he critically commented on Wikipedia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the billionaire, founder of SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink.

Details

Elon Musk announced on the social network X his plans to develop Grokpedia, an alternative to Wikipedia. The implementation is being handled by the artificial intelligence company xAI.

The ultimate goal should be "understanding the Universe."

We are building Grokipedia @xAI. This will be a huge improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it's a necessary step towards xAI's goal of understanding the Universe. - Musk noted.

Earlier, the billionaire accused Wikipedia of political bias, claiming that the platform reflects left-wing views.

Musk almost called the website propaganda, although Wikipedia is known to be a collaborative platform for users.

Recall

Dozens of top managers have left Elon Musk's companies – Tesla, xAI, and X – over the past year. The reasons are exhausting work, disagreements with the businessman's political views and decisions, and staff burnout.

