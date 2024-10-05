ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 47712 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101351 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163739 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136078 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142086 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138555 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180604 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112017 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171467 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104722 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140905 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140746 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 91853 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108263 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110382 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163739 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180604 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171467 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198877 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187874 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140746 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140905 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145966 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137432 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154366 views
Russian analog of Wikipedia, announced by Putin, closed due to lack of money

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20266 views

The project of the Great Russian Encyclopedia, announced by Putin as a replacement for Wikipedia, has stopped working due to lack of funds. The materials will be transferred to Ruvica, and the staff has not been paid since December.

The analog of Wikipedia announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been closed because there is no money. The materials created as part of the online project "Great Russian Encyclopedia" will be transferred to the team of another online encyclopedia - "Ruviki", UNN reports with reference to the Russian media and DW.

Details

Employees of VRE reported that they had not been paid since December last year.

The CRE is the successor to the Great Soviet Encyclopedia. In 2019, by order of the Russian government, a "national interactive scientific and educational portal" was created on its basis. According to rosZmI, 98,000 articles were prepared for it, but only half of them were published on the VRE website. The project management claimed that all articles were verified by scientists.

Also in 2019, Vladimir Putin said that Wikipedia "should be replaced by a new ‘Great Russian Encyclopedia’ in electronic form," which will contain "reliable information in a good, modern form, by the way.

In March 2024, the State Duma of the Russian Federation announced that Wikipedia could be blocked in Russia under a law banning the popularization of VPNs, which are services that bypass Internet blocking.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

