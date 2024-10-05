The analog of Wikipedia announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been closed because there is no money. The materials created as part of the online project "Great Russian Encyclopedia" will be transferred to the team of another online encyclopedia - "Ruviki", UNN reports with reference to the Russian media and DW.

Employees of VRE reported that they had not been paid since December last year.

The CRE is the successor to the Great Soviet Encyclopedia. In 2019, by order of the Russian government, a "national interactive scientific and educational portal" was created on its basis. According to rosZmI, 98,000 articles were prepared for it, but only half of them were published on the VRE website. The project management claimed that all articles were verified by scientists.

Also in 2019, Vladimir Putin said that Wikipedia "should be replaced by a new ‘Great Russian Encyclopedia’ in electronic form," which will contain "reliable information in a good, modern form, by the way.

In March 2024, the State Duma of the Russian Federation announced that Wikipedia could be blocked in Russia under a law banning the popularization of VPNs, which are services that bypass Internet blocking.