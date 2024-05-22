Electronic cigarettes without excise stamps for UAH 52 million: six organizers of illegal sale were suspected

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101876 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40429 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35167 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53332 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46990 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248649 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224964 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211139 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236942 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223817 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69273 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46971 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53312 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112564 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113489 views
Electronic cigarettes without excise stamps for UAH 52 million: six organizers of illegal sale were suspected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17608 views

Electronic cigarettes without excise stamps for 52 million hryvnias - six organizers of the illegal sale were declared suspicious.

During more than 20 searches, law enforcement officers seized electronic cigarettes without excise stamps and liquids for them worth UAH 52 million. Six organizers of the sale of illegally manufactured goods were declared suspicious. This is reported by the Bureau of economic security, writes UNN

It is noted that earlier beb detectives exposed a large-scale scheme for the sale of excisable goods without excise tax stamps. A group of individuals organized the sale of illegally manufactured excisable goods through a chain of stores and an internet site. Stores were located in several western regions, including Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil. Then law enforcement officers conducted more than 20 searches and seized property worth more than 40 million UAH.

However, the attackers did not stop their activities.

"During the pre-trial investigation, it became known that after the searches, the defendants continued to illegally sell excisable goods. Beb detectives repeatedly conducted searches in the warehouse and places of sale of products. More than 45 thousand electronic cigarettes and liquids used in them were seized. The estimated value of the seized goods is more than UAH 12 million," the BEB said in a statement.

Now six defendants have been informed of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 204 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Optional

The Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations previously saidthat they began to study the so-called electronic cigarettes , heating devices and liquids for them more often. The latter are divided into a separate group of products – these are pure chemicals, exclusively liquids with synthesized nicotine or its substitutes.

Director of KNIISE Alexander Ruvin in an exclusive interview UNN Explained that the study of tobacco products consists of several stages.

"Everything goes in the opposite order to the production process. The first is tracological studies of packaging, signs of the equipment on which cigarettes were produced, the method of packaging the pack, traces of aggregates and machines, features of adhesive materials, as well as whether all markings and protective elements are correctly applied to the pack of cigars, which are defined by the current legislation. Next, excise stamps are examined for compliance with reference samples. After that, it is the turn of cigarettes directly – we examine the materials from which the cigarette is made and packaging: paper, filter, polyethylene, again glue, etc. In the end, the biological study of tobacco products allows you to study tobacco itself (a mixture that manufacturers use and which has a unique recipe for each production). This stage shows the quality of tobacco, its quantity, compliance with standards, the content of various substances, etc.," Ruvin said.

Counterfeit excise stamps or Duty Free labeling: the BES told about the conclusions of the KFI experts on cigarettes seized in six months21.05.24, 14:16 • 20524 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising